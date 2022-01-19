Mardi Gras kickoff

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The kickoff Mardi Gras event was held to notify the plans for the 2022 Mardi Gras season for Monroe and West Monroe including details for the Krewe of Janus parade, the Twins Cities Krewe De Riviere parade, and the Krewe of PAWS Pet parade.

The first parade will hosted by the Twin Cities Krewe De Riviere on February 12, at 5:00pm. The following weekend, on February 19th not only The Krewe of Janus will host their parade at 6:00pm but there will also be the Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade at 1:00pm along with other activities before and after.