Marcus Jones named 20th & first Black President of Northwestern State University

Dr. Marcus Jones names the next President of Northwestern State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – History is made for Northwestern State University.

The University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors has named Marcus Jones as NSU’s next president.

Jones, who has been interim president since July, is NSU’s 20th and first Black President.

The Board of Supervisors has named Marcus Jones the next president of @NSULA. pic.twitter.com/Su1O4qGOxr — UL System (@ulsystem) November 8, 2021

The board selected Jones over Kim LeDuff, who is currently serving as Vice President of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of West Florida-Pensacola.

Jones is a Louisiana native with degrees from NSU, Grambling State University, and the Southern University Law Center.