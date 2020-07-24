Man’s mission to help build Habitat for Humanity houses in every state halted by COVID-19

MONROE, LA (07/23/20)– An Arlington, Virginia Habitat for Humanity volunteer had a dream that would help new homeowners across The United States.

“I was on a quest to visit 50 states in 50 weeks and volunteer with habitat affiliates in each of the states,” said Peter Salemme, full-time Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

Peter Salemme started his journey in Alabama, then on to Georgia, Florida, the Carolinian’s, Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Monroe, Louisiana. However, he didn’t know the cajun state would be his last due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I came here on March 1st and meet Corna, who was here also. I had builds scheduled in Texas and New Mexico, I was going to hit west after, they all said: “don’t come, don’t come”,” said Salemme.

While it was sad to end his 50 in 50 quest, Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish says the past 5 months have been a blessing in disguise.

“Most the time here in Louisiana we haven’t been able to have volunteers and as an executive director, I can’t be on the job site every day. It’s been great to have him [Peter] more or less as a project manager,” Forest Fife, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish. “He helped us come through the framing process and all the way to what you see here, with nearly a finished project.”

Though peter only made it to 10 states, the house he has been working on in Monroe was the 50th house built by Habitat for Humanity in Ouachita parish.

“God kind of has a way with that, giving you that kind of satisfaction, so we are his 50th build in a sense. To get that conclusion and to have that kind of bow on it, even though it’s out of his control, its a blessing,” said Fife.

Though the original plans changed for Peter, he kept working here in Monroe. He says helping build the house from the ground up alongside the homeowner and her kids has been the best of his time.

“Everyone deserves a simple, decent, place to live. homeownership is something that can really help families and help communities,” said Salemme.

Officials say though those in need are getting a new home, it’s not a handout. The homeowners are qualifying for a mortgage and paying. In addition, they have to have an income and help build their house. Peter says he plans to leave some time in September if the virus has calmed down.