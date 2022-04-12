(NewsNation) — An unimaginable tragedy is sending chills through a small Georgia community.

On Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke.

The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.

Investigators say the three were killed in what appears to be a ruthless robbery. The person responsible got away from the range with an estimated 40 guns, plus the security footage from the shop.

While authorities returned to the range Monday afternoon looking for clues, Blake Harr stopped by to pay his respects.

“These people went out of their way to help others and it’s just senseless for his to happen,” Harr said.

While investigators track down leads, the close-knit community is in mourning.

“Hurt, frustrated, confused. Why this place, why these people?” Harr said. “Those guns weren’t worth the lives that were lost.”

The shooting suspect is still on the run. Authorities say there is a $15,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the deadly shooting. The investigation continues.