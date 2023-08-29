MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 24, 2023, officers of the Mangham Police Department conducted a traffic stop after observing a black Kia Sorento traveling North on Highway 425 at high speed.

An officer made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jamaro Hill, and advised him of the traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer asked for the passenger’s ID, but the passenger refused.

According to police, the passenger allegedly gave the officer a false name and date of birth. The passenger was later identified as Larry Carter and was discovered to have active warrants out of Ouachita Parish for Armed Robbery, Possession of Schedule 2, and resisting an officer. Carter was arrested and charged with the following offenses: