Mangham officials discuss filling vacant alderman seat

MANGHAM, La. (KTV/KARD) – What’s next for the town of Mangham? A clerk of court discusses the future candidate elect.

After alderman elect, Cole Gregory, announced withdrawing himself from the election, a clerk of court says, until the secretary of state doesn’t receive that letter of confirmation, they won’t be able to move forward.

“The secretary of state has to physically wait until they get that document in their hands before they can say, ‘no there is not going to be a runoff’. “, Says clerk of court Parish of Richland, Stacie Williamson.

Williamson says they have two positions to be filled, so they have to come up with a way to select the next candidate .

“The next will be the next with the highest votes, which was Mr. Gregory, and I believe Ramsey.” She says.

Williamson says Mr Ramsey has been notified to be the next alderman elect based on the procedures of the election.

“What’s gonna happen next since he has called himself outta the race, the other candidate who was running with him, they will take this office.” Says Williamson.

We contacted Mr. Ramsey for comments but he didn’t return our calls. On the other hand, former candidate, Cade Bonvillian, says he won’t give up his plans to serving his community.

“I’ll fight for anything I want.” Says Bonvillian.

“I’ll just keep my faith up and keep going for it. I’ll just plan on re-running because I won’t give up on it. That’s something I really wanna do, and I look forward to serving the people of the community to get back to them.” Says Bonvillian.

Williamson says the sworn in day should take place immediately but there is no confirmation date at the moment.