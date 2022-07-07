MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mangham business owner sets up a Blessing Box in the community as a tribute to her late daughter.

Mangham founder, Nikki Mooney, says she and her daughter always felt led to help others in the community, but she lost her daughter before they could.

Recently, Mooney set up a Blessing Box in memory of her late 17-year-old daughter, Ariel.

The Blessing Box offers everything from non perishable food items, diapers, feminine care, and all essential items.

Mooney says her daughter lost her battle with cancer, and now she wants her legacy to live-on.

“She always continued to give, you know. She just had that heart to help others, and I just felt like this is something we could do for Mangham, first of all, and then in honor of her memory,” explained Mooney. “That is pretty much the premise behind the box, to remind people that no matter what you face, that there is always hope. Never give up on hope.”

The Blessing Box is on Main St., and is available for everyone 24/7.