MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Mangham Assembly of God hosted a Family Fun Day event for the community ahead of this holiday.

“The main thing is the big slide because you go fast, and it’s just really fun,” Mangham resident Paislee said.

Another Mangham resident, Brandon, said this Third Annual event brought more than just the fun, but it brought family together.

“Just having fun in the water slides and being with my family.”

Pastor at Mangham Assembly of God, Timothy Zuber, said the goal was to provide a safe environment to the community and enjoy the weekend celebration together.

“This is very important for our community. It’s definitely very much geared towards family. It’s geared towards bringing the families together and having a wholesome good time, and being able to relax, and enjoy one another’s company. That’s why we do it. Everybody has a chance to get out and have some fun on the fourth of July.”

And the fun began when one of the residents shot a water gun at the pastor.

“Oh, this is all part of the fun of having an interview on camera. The fun never stops,” Zuber said.

“They couldn’t pick a better day to do this out here. It’s super hot, and we are having super fun out here,” another Mangham resident, Rodger Bolton said. “We are about to get y’all’s camera girl in a minute. So, we just want to let y’all know that before it happens that when she comes back out wet, it’s because she’s been out shooting us so, we are going to shoot her next.”

As the Mangham community comes together, Zuber says anyone is welcome to join them.

“We welcome anyone and everyone that would like to come out and be part of this. We don’t discriminate against anyone. We are open for all.”

“And just being here with my church family to celebrate that freedom, it’s a good time for fellowship,” resident Madison Shipp said.

For details on upcoming events click here, or call the Mangham Assembly of God at (318)248-2365.