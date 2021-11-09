Mangham aldermen candidates express their commitment and future plans for the town

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With elections just around the corner, five candidates from different parties are running for the alderman position. Now they are sharing their commitment with the town of Mangham.

David McQuenn has been living in Mangham for over twenty years, and this is his first time running for a political position. He says he’s ready to focus on resident’s concerns regarding their town.

“We want to be the people that move Mangham in a Christian, conservative, framework, forward over the next few years.” Says Republican candidate David McQueen.

“Their concerns are the proper sewage, proper water, road maintenance things that could be handled at a local level.” Says McQueen.

He says he also wants to focus on job opportunities for the youth.

“You know what could be wonderful in the future? if a factory will move close by

where the young people won’t have to go to Mississippi or Texas in order to get a job.” Says McQeen.

Young people like 18-year-old candidate, Cade Bonvillian, who says his commitment with his town goes beyond any other young man of his age.

“I drive around the town every day, I go to town hall every day, I just get out and talk to people.” Says Independent candidate Cade Bonvillian.

“I communicate with them and see what they want and what they would like to see.” Says Bonvillian.

He says road signs are also some of the main issues. But he says he would also like to see something productive for the kids.

“I think that’s something that needs to be fixed, if not, I don’t want anybody to get hurt.” Says Bonvillian.

“But I would like us to have a basketball court for the kids. Some kids would be at the school playing basketball so I think that would be a good thing.”

There are also other candidates from different parties running for the same position.