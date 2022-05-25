LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — On May 25, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Lutcher Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call in reference to shots being fired in the area of Howard’s Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad around midnight.

Reports show that deputies arrived on the scene shortly after the call.

When police arrived they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

21-year-old Jamaz Fluence was pronounced dead on the scene according to St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported that many people were out when the shooting happened.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspects involved in the incident.

According to police, a black car, possibly a Nissan, may be involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information that anyone may have to solve the crime.

To report any information, call 225-562-2200 or 225-562-2237.

Crimestoppers GNO is also offering a reward, up to $2,500.00, for any information that will lead to an arrest and indictment of any subjects involved in this crime.

Tips may also be submitted through our website www.stjamessheriff.com.