Man says he smoked PCP before causing crash involving popular chef Cory Bahr

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 5, authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of Desiard Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash. When officers arrived, it was determined Eddie Brown III, 41 was traveling west bound on Desiard Street in a 1999 Ford CVC. Brown rear ended, the vehicle Chef Cory Bahr was driving at a high rate of speed causing it to flip twice and come to rest on a building.

According to the arrest report, officers made contact with Brown and could smell the strong odor of Phencyclidine (PCP). At that time, Brown was unable to speak and did not know where he was. While Brown was receiving care, he admitted to smoking PCP.

This is a photo of Eddie Brown III

Brown’s vehicle did not have registration, an inspection sticker, nor insurance. The Monroe Police Department Dispatch confirmed Brown’s driver’s license was expire and suspended on October 14, 2020. Brown was charged and booked for Careless Operation among other charges.

Since the accident, many individuals in the community have sent prayers and words of encouragement to the popular chef and his family via social media, including 14th district Louisiana House Representative Michael Echols.

Bahr is widely known for his tasty dishes, especially southern cuisine. He is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co. and Heritage catering in Monroe.

Also, Cory Bahr was able to give an update on his condition to the community via a Facebook post below.