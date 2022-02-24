MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae highlights a suspect wanted by police after running over two local bail bondsmen who were picking him up on three felony warrants.

Anthony A. Lowery, 40 is currently being sought out by police on several charges.

Anthony A. Lowery

On December 8, 2021, bail bondsmen went to retrieve Lowery on the above mentioned warrants which included one count of Failure to Appear in Court.

When bondsmen made contact with Lowery, he was sitting inside the driver’s side of a vehicle on South 8th Street in Monroe. The bondsmen announced themselves and began to open the vehicle door and attempted to apprehend him, but were unsuccessful.

Lowery then put the vehicle in reverse and struck both bondsmen with the door, knocking them both to the ground.

Lowery fled the scene and has not been seen since.

Have you seen Anthony A. Lowery? He is described as a Black Male, six feet tall and 200 pounds.

Submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Remember any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.