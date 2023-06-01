BATCHELOR, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Louisiana State Police said John Goode, 64, of Batchelor was driving north in his truck on LA 418 when he left the roadway near an intersection and crashed into an embankment. The crash happened after 1 a.m.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP notes that impairment is unknown and that a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.