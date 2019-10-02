Man kicked out of Louisiana bar returns with rifle, fires shots at patrons

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (10/2/19) A man who was thrown out of a Lafourche Parish bar for causing a ruckus allegedly came back armed with a rifle and opened fire on the business.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Angel Barrios-Mayorga was arrested Saturday night on charges of aggravated assault and property damage.

Investigators said Barrios-Mayorga was forced out of the Galliano bar after he got into an altercation with another person inside.

After he was kicked out, Barrios-Mayorga witnesses said he threatened to come back and shoot everyone at the bar. He returned a short while later, got out of his truck and allegedly fired several rounds from a rifle toward the people in the bar. 

Deputies said there were six people at the bar at the time. 

Barrios-Mayorga was pulled over on LA 3235 a short while later and taken into custody. 

He was booked with six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Bail is set at $1.25 million.

He is also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

