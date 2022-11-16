NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have been struck by a train was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the location of the unidentified man’s body shortly after midnight early Wednesday morning. We’re told by detectives that the man’s lifeless body was found on railroad tracks in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue, just west of Pontchartrain Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although initial reports indicated the man was struck by a passing train, the man’s body was discovered to have been shot multiple times, revealing him to be a murder victim. The investigation was reclassified from an unclassified death to a homicide.

We’re told the victim’s identity will be released upon completion of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Detectives continue to collect information regarding the man’s death and the final moments of his life, plus a potential suspect and motive. No other details regarding the investigation were released.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the investigation is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.