TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside his Texarkana, Arkansas home Monday morning.

The body of 27-year-old Bonderick Nard Jr. was found inside the home in the 1600 block of Edwards Street at 8:05 a.m. by a neighbor. A small male child was also found inside the home. Police say the little boy appeared to be unharmed and he has since been taken into custody by family members.

Investigators spent the morning processing evidence and following up on leads and announced the arrest of 29-year-old Vance Allen Brown on a charge of capital murder. Police say Brown was arrested on the Texas side moments after the warrant was issued and taken to the Bi-State Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.

Police say this is an ongoing death investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with any information or who were a witness to this crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867).