Man Found Dead in Richland Parish

Richland Parish (06-24-2020) — Earlier today, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to the discovery of a deceased male in Delhi, Louisiana. LSP MFO was requested by the Delhi Police Department and is the lead agency in the homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Buford Dean Junior of Delhi. This is an ongoing and active investigation. Therefore, no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information in the death of Buford Dean Junior is asked to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 362-4596.

