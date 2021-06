MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the body of an adult male was found in a Port-A-John in Monroe.

The Port-A-John was located on Lamy Lane, at the Books A Million and Planet Fitness parking lot, where there is some construction.

The identity of the man has not been released pending the family’s notification. But we will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.