Man facing manslaughter charges after Hampton woman found dead inside her vehicle

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/26/21 — An El Dorado man is facing multiple charges in connection to a Hampton woman’s death.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot at Home Depot on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Brooklin Hinkle unresponsive in the passenger seat of her car.

During the investigation, officers were able to quickly connect Tyler Anglin, 33, as a person of interest connected to Hinkle’s death.

According to investigators, Anglin allegedly drove Hinkle to the Home Depot around 11 a.m., dropped her off there and left the scene on foot before calling dispatch a short time after.

There were no signs of visible injuries though Hinkle was possibly under the influence of narcotics. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an official autoposy.

Anglin is facing two counts of manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Police say Anglin didn’t seek out medical attention for Hinkle.

Investigators believe Hinkle, who was five pregnant, may have have been deceased before she was taken to Home Depot though they are still investigating the exact time of death.

She was expecting to deliver a baby boy in December. Police say Hinkle and Anglin knew each other and had been together the morning that the incident occured.

A special prosecutor and public defender out of Little Rock will handle the case as Anglin is the step-son of Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogers.

Anglin appeared before a judge Monday afternoon for his first appearance court hearing. According to Union County Sheriff’s Office website, bond was set at $50,000.

This is a developing story.