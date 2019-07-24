Man arrested for vehicle burglary thought ‘he died, went to hell, and the police were trying to kill him’

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after a couple catches him breaking into their vehicle.

According to reports, West Monroe Police were called to Austin Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary.

The caller told dispatchers that a white male, later identified as 29-year-old Adrian Morlan, broke into the caller’s car and that they have Morlan ‘pinned down’.

When officers arrived, Morlan was laying beside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim told police she heard her car door open and when she looked outside, Morlan was inside her car. The victim’s husband pulled Morlan out of the vehicle and the couple held him down until police arrived.

When questioned, Morlan told officers he had taken methamphetamine recently. Morlan stated that he thought he had died, went to hell, and that the police were trying to kill him. Morlan also told police that he did not know who owned the vehicle he had gotten into.

Morlan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Simple Burglary from a Motor Vehicle. His bond has not been set at this time.