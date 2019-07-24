Man arrested after allegedly stabbing one, swinging knife at two others at Monroe ‘gentleman’s club’

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he stabbed one person and tried to stab two others at the Onyx Lounge.

According to arrest reports, 54-year-old Richard Trevino Sr. has been charged with 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, and 1 count of Possession of Ecstasy.

On Saturday, July 20, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department were called out to the Onyx Lounge Gentleman’s Club in reference to a stabbing.

The first victim told deputies that Trevino was standing near him when Trevino stabbed the victim in the stomach for no reason. The victim stated that Trevino tried to stab him several more times but the victim was able to dodge most of those attempts, only being cut once more on the arm.

According to the other two victims, Trevino tried to stab them as well but was unsuccessful.

Security was able to subdue Trevino. They told deputies that Trevino had one knife clenched in his hand and that they found another knife on him. Deputies also found four suspected Ecstasy pills on Trevino during the investigation.

Deputies say video of the incident shows Trevino making several ‘stabbing’ motions toward the first victim until he was subdued by security.

Trevino is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has not been set at this time.