HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of recklessly causing the death of his 19-year-old son before stuffing his body in a broken freezer is asking for a lower bond so he can leave the Henry County Jail during the lengthy court proceedings.

On Friday, December 1, Arthur Medley, attorney for 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead, requested Judge James Peterson to reduce his client’s $275,000 bond.

Medley said Halstead is unable to meet his current bond, and having such a high bond for a non-capital offense is unconstitutional.

To require a bond in this amount places an excessive and heavy burden upon the Defendant (Micheal Halstead) which, after diligent efforts, he is unable to overcome Attorney Arthur Medley

Judge Peterson set a hearing for Monday, December 11, to discuss the matter further.

Halstead and his wife, 43-year-old Karen Tysinger Halstead, were arrested in late October and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse after the severely decomposed corpse of their 19-year-old son, Logan Halstead, was found in an overturned freezer in what used to be the backyard of the Halstead’s home.

Police said his body had been in the freezer since late July or early August.

After a continued investigation, the Halsteads were charged with an additional one count of Reckless Manslaughter, a Class B felony, each. Documents for the new charge state it was brought against the couple for “constantly disregarding treatment for Logan Halstead.”

Karen Halstead’s attorneys had requested her bond be lowered not long after her arrest. Once the couple received their new charge, Judge Peterson granted this request, bringing her total bond to $90,000.

Both Halsteads were still in the Henry County Jail as of Monday afternoon.