MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Federal Charges have been formally filed against the man who is accused of bringing a gun to a Neville Highschool basketball game.

The federal grand jury is charging 20-year-old Montrelle Jones with illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

According to official documents, criminal records on Jones also includes violation of protective order, criminal conspiracy, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct

Official records connect Jones being a member of the YNN gang.

During a press conference held at the U.S. District Courthouse to announce the indictment, local law enforcement addressed the efforts to combat violent crimes by teaming up with different agencies and working together to get criminals off the streets.

Officials say Jones faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250, 000 for each of the two counts, if convicted.