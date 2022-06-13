BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The second Monday in June has been named National Eat Flexitarian Day in recognition of the estimated 15% of the U.S. population who follow a flexitarian eating regimen.

If this is your first time hearing the term, ‘flexitarian,’ you aren’t alone. Most people are familiar with their more fastidious counterparts, vegetarians and vegans.

Flexitarians are commonly defined as individuals who follow a mostly vegetarian diet but are flexible in that they occasionally eat meat or fish. Many flexitarians consume meat three or four days out of the week and stick to vegetarian foods the remaining three or four days.

National Eat Flexitarian Day, which falls on June 13 this year, was created to encourage everyone to give the mostly plant-based lifestyle a try for at least a day. The most appealing aspect of the lifestyle is that it’s less strict than a vegan or vegetarian diet.

For example, on Monday, a flexitarian can enjoy their favorite plant-based pasta dish and feel absolutely no guilt when they use Tuesday to swing by their favorite hamburger joint and indulge in a juicy burger with the works.

The lifestyle is all about balance and good health.

So, if you love meat as much as you love a good plant-based meal, National Eat Flexitarian Day may be just the jumpstart you need to explore the best of both worlds.

