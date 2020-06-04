Make a Wish foundation still granting some wishes to help kids with illnesses amid COVID-19 crisis

MONROE, LA (6/3/20)– It’s a wish that fulfills a dream for kids who are battling a critical illness. As COVID-19 has impacted lives around the world, the Make a Wish Foundation isn’t letting the pandemic affect their wish kids.

‘So right now we are still trying to grant as many wishes as we can, but we have had about 100 wishes postponed since March, so that’s a lot of wishes,” said Erin Joubert, Make a Wish Foundation.

Though some wishes may be impossible right now due to COVID-19 guidelines, the kids have the option to choose another wish or they can wait until the wish can be safely granted at a later time.

For 11-year old Madden, having his wish granted during quarantine, which was a swimming pool, was perfect timing as it offered a relief from the stay at home order, stress, and worry.

“We were setting it up like rocks around the sides so no leaks would get out. After we finished, we got to jump in the pool,” said Madden Braud.

The simple, but powerful wish was life-changing as the family got to spend this quarantine time together in the sun.

“We have spent so much time in it as a family, instead of staying inside watching T.V. when it’s hot outside,” said Emily Braud, Madden’s Mother.

As of March 11th, 17 wishes have been granted. However, that number is usually closer to the 100 mark. Make a Wish officials say having financial support is important as they will have a lot of wishes to grant after COVID-19.

“The most important message right now is that we have so many wishes waiting and the finical support of our community is so important right now for when we are able to grant those wishes again,” said Joubert.

These wishes bringing smiles to children, even during a pandemic.

Many fundraising events have been postponed due to the virus, but there are still many ways you can give to the make a wish foundation. A campaign called “Check What Matters” will allow you to donate portions of your tax refund to the foundation.