Major events canceled in New Orleans could find new home in Lafayette, Lieutenant Governor says

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette tourism economy is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and now it seems reopening the city is the only way to help get it going again.

The economic impact as of now is negative $45 million dollars and the most effective recommendation is to reopen Lafayette as soon as possible, but within phases, leaders say.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says, “People are going to feel comfortable doing something in their own state first. Second phase will be the drive market of all the states around us where people can feel comfortable driving. So we’re going to start first by getting people to staycation in Louisiana and we will use our money, the state tourism money for any and all events in Lafayette.”

In phase three, Lafayette will host concerts, festivals, and conferences. Right now, some organizations want to host their events in Lafayette later in the year.

“All of these conferences and meetings may have been scheduled through the end of the year in New Orleans that don’t feel like New Orleans is gonna be open, several of them contacted Lafayette about it being there,” says the Lt. Governor.

Governor Edwards still needs to rescind the stay-at-home order. Once he does, then phase one will go in affect.

Until then, Nungesser encourages everyone to support local restaurants and remember Louisiana will always survive.

He says, “We’ve been through enough disasters, challenges. We will be back stronger than ever and we will be Louisiana strong.