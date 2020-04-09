Major car insurance companies refund customers in response to ongoing health crisis

RUSTON, LA. (04/08/2020)– Major auto insurance companies are giving customers refunds. This is because fewer people are driving during the coronavirus pandemic. Madison Mount is a USAA customer.

“I found a good one with USAA for me and my family, because I’m military,” Mount said.

She says due to the stay at home order, she leaves her house about once a week, and that’s only for the necessities.

“All I do is go to the grocery store and get gas,” Mount said. “That’s about it.”

Mount says she recently learned about the changes USAA is making for customers in response to the ongoing health crisis.

“I do think it’s why, because nobody is on the road, but I also think they are understanding of families who don’t want to lose their car insurance just because they are out of a job right now or they aren’t getting paid right now,” Mount said.

According to USAA, any members with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31, 2020, will receive a 20 percent credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks. Mount says this refund will not only help her family, but families all over the country.

“I think this is a very positive thing,” Mount said. “I think it’s going to help a lot of people in the long run.”

Companies like, Geico and Allstate are also making changes. Many are hopeful that local insurance companies will soon do the same.

“That’s just one way insurance companies can help and do their part,” Mount said.

Campers, personal trailers, motor homes, specialty vehicles, and vehicles not owned by the customer but covered under a non-owner car insurance policy are not eligible for the refund.

The move is part of a nation-wide trend to pay customers back for car insurance premiums while people are being ordered to stay home.