Maine man killed by his own booby trap

Van Buren, Maine (12/02/19)— Maine resident Ronald Cyr, age 65, was killed Thursday evening after being shot by a device he installed to protect his home from intruders.

According to Maine police, officers were dispatched to Cyr’s home after he reported being shot.

Upon arriving, officers and medical personnel discovered that the front door to Cyr’s home had been outfitted with a device to fire a handgun at anyone that attempted to enter his home.

Police then discovered several other unknown devices placed around the home, prompting them to call in the bomb squad to investigate the devices.

Cyr was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from the gunshot he sustained. It was later determined by authorities he was a victim of his own device.

Details about the homemade devices are not being released.

