Magnolia School District reinstates mask policy

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- The Magnolia School District made the announcement on Tuesday January 18th that all students and staff will now be required to wear masks on campuses and indoors at all times.

This announcement comes after the school board took a vote after seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases of staff and students.

“We had 136 positive cases in the school, that includes both faculty and staff. Some rules have changed and some flexibility was given to the districts that had a mask mandate in place, and when it comes to contact tracing that was another important part of reinstating this policy”, said John Ward, Superintendent of the Magnolia School District.

Masks will be required to be worn by all students and staff indoors during school hours.