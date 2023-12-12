MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Madison Parish School District has unveiled eight new electric school buses, and it aims to improve student’s health and the environment.

7th grader Brayden Bell says this is an exciting new addition to the district.

“It’s pretty good. I like the interior and everything about it.”

The school board was awarded a $6 million grant through the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 14 new electric buses and charging stations.

“Anything we can do to improve safety, and improve the conditions of Madison Parish, I’m all for it,” School Board School Superintendent Charlie Butler said.

The new electrical school buses are quieter than traditional school buses. They hold up to 72 passengers.

The buses take a few hours to be fully charged. Once charged, it can go up to 180 miles. The electric buses are fume-free, which Butler says students will breathe fresher, and less polluted air while on the bus.

“Our features are fully loaded. We got the back up camera. Not only does it see it, you can also hear it on the back up camera because sometimes the kids are so little you may not see them.”

“It’s a big step up from what I used to ride on when I was in school vs now. So, we have the rear camera, and I love it. I think the drivers will love it as well,” media specialist, Martez Robinson said.

With the new electric school buses, the school board will save money in fuel and maintenance.

“It takes more maintenance to maintain a fleet of diesel buses, compared to the electric buses,” Butler said.

Students say they couldn’t be happier about this upgrade.

“I was so excited that I couldn’t even wake up this morning,” 3rd grader David said.

“I want this for our environment, and for it to grow. It will be good for the kids,” another student, Quentorrilus, said.

“There is more space and less noise. It’s smooth,” another student Mondaria said.

“The seats are different colors, and the walkway is wider,” student Haelyn Williams said.

The school board is looking into getting six more electric buses to put them on rotation after the holidays.