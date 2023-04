MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Madison Parish School Board (MPSB) will have a town hall meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 5:30 PM, at the MPSB board room. Speakers will be Superintendent Dr. Charlie Butler Jr. and MPSB cabinet members.

Photo Courtesy of the Madison Parish School Board

For more information contact the Madison Parish School Board at 318-574-9290.