MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There is a new plan to renovate the old Tallulah High School after its closure in 2006. The Madison Parish School Board has introduced a new property tax proposition to renovate the building.

Madison Parish School Board superintendent, Dr. Charlie Butler, says this would benefit the entire community.

“I see the vision come to fruition already. It benefits all segments of our society here in Tallulah.”

The spacious building could be home to a new learning center for teens and adults.

“With that property, of course, it would be the new school board offices, as well as several parenting teaching training, and adults that are not able to go to school, whether they are 18 to, let’s say, 30-years-old,” Butler said.

The school board aims to turn the old Tallulah High School into a new recreational area for all ages.

“The old gym will be refurbished and renovated to be a recreational center. We have the football field that will also be renovated, as well as other afterschool activities, for all,” he explained.

Butler says the estimated cost for the new property tax proposition could be between 12 to 15 mills.

“It’s really hard to say exactly how much it would cost. I don’t think it would be a big factor in extra cost to taxpayers at all for the outcome that it would have.”

The estimated cost for the entire project is roughly $20 million. The board will meet again to proceed with the voting on the property tax proposition Monday, September 18.