TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There will not be a football game played at Madison high school football stadium Friday, Nov 4th, 2022.

After a physical altercation transpired while its week nine match-up with Vidalia.

Players cleared the benches and a brawl broke out on the field during the third quarter. It resulted in 33 players from madison and six from Vidalia being suspended.

LHSAA released an update for Friday, Nov. 4th game with Madison versus General Trass. General Trass would win by forfeit and it’s also a district win for the Panthers.

With this move, General Trass will now prepare for the first round of playoffs which kicks off next week on November 11th, 2022. Kick-off is to be determined.