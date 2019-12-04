Luxury designer hangs $4.8 million chandelier above former homeless encampment

Vancouver, Canada (CNN) (12/04/19)— In an area formerly frequented by homeless people, there’s now a $4.8 million piece of public art.

Designed by artist Rodney Graham, The Spinning Chandelier is 14 feet by 21 feet and does exactly what its name suggests, spinning and swiveling rapidly, rising and falling over every 24 hour period.

Head of public art for the City of Vancouver, Eric Frederickson, is bracing for criticism of the display, but hopes it will increase tourism to the “rough but functional” space.

With Vancouver’s homeless population reaching over 2,200 this year, the highest it’s ever been since the homeless census started in 2002, many people feel the display is “garish” or “grotesque”, while others see it as a nice addition to the otherwise “gritty” looking area.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.