LUS: Over 3,000 customers without power, crews working to restore it

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (1/11/20) Officials with Lafayette Utility Systems have confirmed to KLFY that about 3,600 of their customers are without power.

They say some of their power lines went down due to wind, fallen trees, and lighting, but they’ve had crews out all morning working to restore power to customers.

More updates to come.

