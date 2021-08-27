LT. Governor Billy Nungesser closes several state museums and welcome centers ahead of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the closures of several State Museum properties and Welcome Centers ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The following State Museum properties will be closed Saturday, August 28, 2021, through Monday, August 30, 2021. These properties will reopen to the public on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 for normal hours.

The Cabildo; New Orleans

The Presbytère; New Orleans

The New Orleans Jazz Museum; New Orleans

1850 House; New Orleans

Madame John’s Legacy; New Orleans

Capitol Park Museum; Baton Rouge

E.D. White Historic Site; Thibodaux

Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum; Patterson

The following Welcome Centers will be closed Sunday, August 29, 2021, and Monday, August 30, 2021. These centers will reopen to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

I-10 Atchafalaya Welcome Center; Breaux Bridge

I-10 West Slidell Welcome Center; Slidell

I-59 Pearl River Welcome Center; Pearl River

I-55 Kentwood Welcome Center; Kentwood

State Capitol Welcome Center; Baton Rouge

For more information, please contact the office of the lieutenant governor at (225)-333-0018.