BATON ROUGE (KTVE/KARD) —

The madness is getting real as no.3 seed LSU tigers faced no. 14 Jackson state in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon.

Entering the 4th quarter Jackson state were leading LSU 74-64

Then in the final 3 minutes of the game — that’s when LSU cut the deficit down to 74-71 as they continued to push up a tempo LSU’s Jailin Cherry makes it a 1-point game she had 24 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl

LSU Tigers takes the lead in the final seconds hands Jackson State the heartbreak loss of 83-77 and advance to the second round of the march madness tournament.