BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is on the precipice of introducing the public to its brand new clinic.

The new Stephenson Pet Clinic, which is located adjacent to the LSU Vet Med building, will contain services for companion animal wellness, community practice (primary care), dermatology, integrative medicine and ophthalmology.

Governor John Bel Edwards and LSU President William F. Tate IV will join the Vet School’s Dean, Dr. Oliver Garden, and a host of other notable community partners during the new clinic’s Monday evening ribbon cutting ceremony.

Interestingly, the ribbon-cutting itself will be performed by a four-legged guest named “Mac.”

A news release from the vet school identified Mac as a Belgian Malinois owned by Jeannine Hansbrough, an LSU Vet Med veterinary technician.

The new building has been named after Emmet and Toni Stephenson, who generously pledged $25 million to LSU in 2007.

LSU SVM says the building is being constructed thanks to a combination of state funds and $4 million in private funds from more than 300 individual donors, with the primary donors being Emmet and Toni Stephenson.

The ribbon cutting will take place Monday, May 9 at 4 p.m.

