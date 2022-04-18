Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program is at the halfway point of its outdoor season. The latest rankings from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has the LSU women ranked fourth, and the LSU men ranked seventh.

LSU collected a total of six NCAA top 10 marks over the past weekend including NCAA leads by Favour Ofili (200 meters) and Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters). Ofili broke the collegiate record in the 200 meters with a readout of 21.96 to become the first collegiate to go sub 22 during the NCAA outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida.

McDonald ran a lifetime best of 2:00.98 in the 800 meters to set the meet record at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. McDonald also ran a lifetime best and LSU school record time of 4:13.07 in the 1,500 meters to rank No. 3 on the national list in that event. Freshman Michaela Rose notched a personal best of 2:02.74 in the 800 meter run to move up to No. 6 on the national list; it’s the fastest by a freshman this season.

Morgan Smalls is starting to build some momentum as she registered a season best of 21’ 1.25” (6.43 meters) in the long jump on Saturday at the Tom Jones Memorial. Her mark of 21’ 1.25” ranks as the ninth best in the NCAA this season.

The final NCAA top 10 mark came by shot putter John Meyer. He launched the shot a career best distance of 67’ 3.25” (20.50 meters) to move up to the No. 3 spot in the NCAA and take down the LSU school record in the event that had stood since 1982.

A full list of other LSU national top 10 rankings that have been registered this season can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100m Hurdles – 12.33w

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 1 – 110m Hurdles – 13.24w

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 15’ 3” (4.65m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 2 – Javelin – 253’ 9” (77.34m)

Women’s 4x100m Relay – No. 3 – 42.69

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 7 – Triple Jump – 53’ 0.25” (16.16m)

Favour Ofili – No. 5 – 100 Meters – 11.00

Dorian Camel – No. 6 – 200 Meters – 20.31

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 7 – 3:29.88

Jake Norris – No. 8 – Hammer Throw – 230’ 4” (70.20m)

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 10 – High Jump – 6’ (1.83m)

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 10 – High Jump – 6’ (1.83m)

Morgan Smalls – No. 10 – High Jump – 6’ (1.83m)



LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18

LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)