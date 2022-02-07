BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Stephen Privat, a political science major from Lafayette, La., will be a competitor on his favorite television show, “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Privat is a third-year student who will be graduating this semester. The show features college students from 36 colleges and universities around the country, competing for $250,000.

He says he grew up watching the show and said the process wasn’t a cake walk. Privat says there were several different auditions (on Zoom because of COVID), where he had to take several 50 question tests and play mock games against a few other potential contestants and used pens as a buzzer.

Although he grew up watching the late Alex Trebek and didn’t get the opportunity to meet him, the overall experience is something he’ll never forget.

“I love Alex Trebek. I’m pretty disappointed I didn’t get a chance to meet him, but Mayim [Bialik] did an amazing job of taking his place and she’s a great host,” says Privat.

“Jeopardy! National College Championship” airs Tuesday, February 8th and Privat says he’ll be having a watch party and is excited to represent LSU and show there’s more to the university than athletics.