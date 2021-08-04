LSU sets safety protocols: require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

“After reviewing recommendations from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Panel and hearing from many students, faculty and staff, we decided on a set of safety protocols that allow us to offer a residential college experience,” LSU President William F. Tate IV announced today.

Under the Fall 2021 protocols, Louisiana State University students must submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. For anyone unvaccinated, a monthly test must be taken throughout the semester.

“For the fall semester, we extended the mask mandate currently in place, which means masks or face coverings continue to be required indoors at all times, except when individuals are alone in their offices,” Tate said. “This is consistent with the governor’s recent order. In addition, we require masks outdoors within 50 feet of entrances to buildings.”

Tate urges the LSU community to get vaccinated if they have not done so already. The vaccine is ready to be administered on campus.

“As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor the progress of the pandemic and be prepared to modify our approach as conditions warrant,” Tate said. “To attain this goal will require discipline, vigilance, and a community-first mindset. With your continued support, I look forward with optimism to a successful fall semester.”

A full list of LSU’s fall semester protocols can be found here and Tate explains more about these protocols in the video above.