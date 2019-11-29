LSU: Roland Mitchell named dean of the College of Human Sciences and Education

Baton Rouge, La. (11/29/19)— Roland Mitchell has been named dean of the College of Human Sciences and Education at LSU.

Mitchell will assume his role as dean on December 6, 2019, pending the approval of the Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell has been a member of the faculty of LSU’s School of Education since 2005 and achieved the rank of full tenured professor in 2016.

In addition to other roles and positions, Mitchell has served as associate dean of Research Engagement and Graduate Studies from 2015-2018, associate dean for Research and Academic Services from 2016-2017, and interim dean for the college from 2018-present.

Beyond his record as an administrator, Mitchell is a celebrated author and researcher, having co-authored seven books and several scholarly works, one of which was awarded an Outstanding Academic Titles, or OAT, award.

His contributions to the field of education have earned him an LSU Distinguished Faculty Award, an endowed professorship, and selection as an SEC Academic Leadership Development Fellow.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.