LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is back on the team

LSU’s offensive line just got a little deeper on Friday.
Offensive lineman Ed Ingram is an LSU Tiger again.
Head Coach Ed Orgeron released this statement on the reinstatement of Ed Ingram:
“Our whole team and our LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back. He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us.”
Ingram was suspended on August 3, 2018 when Coach O said, “Ed Ingram has been suspended from the team indefinitely for violation of team rules. He will not be with us.”