LSU No. 2 in D1 Baseball Recruiting Ranking

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the D1 Baseball recruiting ranking released on Friday, marking the third Top 3 finish for the class of new players who will make a significant impact upon the Tigers’ 2021 season.

LSU’s class was ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball in the fall. The Tigers’ newcomers and veteran players are engaged in individual workouts at Alex Box Stadium, and the first full-squad practice is scheduled for Friday, January 29.

The 2021 season will begin in February, and the Tigers’ complete schedule of games will be released next week.

The recruiting ranking marks the third Top 5 class for LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain, who has served as recruiting coordinator since 2017. Cain’s classes have been ranked as high as No. 5 in 2017, No. 1 in 2018, No. 6 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

The 16-man class of newcomers is composed of 10 pitchers and six position players.

D1 Baseball Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking

Miami (Fla.) LSU TCU Arizona South Carolina Florida Mississippi State Texas Georgia Arkansas Stanford Vanderbilt Florida State Georgia Tech Ole Miss Clemson Texas Tech UCLA Wake Forest Oklahoma State West Virginia North Carolina Washington Oklahoma Kentucky

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).