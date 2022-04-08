SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU President William Tate will attend a meeting in Shreveport to address issues that have caused a long-held rift between university leadership in Baton Rouge and the northwest Louisiana satellite campus.

State representatives from the region have criticized the system, claiming that LSUS is not properly funded or supported by the main campus in Baton Rouge. These accusations came to a head last spring as Louisiana State Sen. Gregory Tarver, D-Shreveport called out the system over sexual misconduct allegations against Chancellor, Dr. Ghali E. Ghali who has since resigned from the school after he was cleared of all charges.

“LSU Baton Rouge has never had any love for LSU Medical School in Shreveport. They act as if they care about us in Shreveport but they look at us very differently. In over twenty-eight years of serving in the State Senate, LSU Baton Rouge has never genuinely cared for North Louisiana. Right now their only concern is self-protection because the LSU System has not yet begun to touch the surface of the issues surrounding the school in Baton Rouge.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place on the LSUS campus Friday afternoon and will address the lack of support and funding for the system’s northern campuses including LSUS and LSU Health.