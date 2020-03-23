LSU campus will close according to LSU interim President

BATON ROUGE, La (03-22-2020)– Today, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order that requires all Louisianans to shelter at home except for essential tasks beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. This action will help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus affecting many of our friends and neighbors. It is our responsibility to make sure that each and every one of us complies with the letter and spirit of the order. You all have been fabulous so far and I know you will keep it going. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of the virus and keeping our state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed at this critical time. I firmly reiterate LSU’s commitment to fighting COVID-19 and protecting the health of our community.

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, we will close campus except for an extremely limited number of essential personnel and those students who have received permission from Residential Life to remain in on-campus housing. Student residents will receive a separate, more detailed email from Residential Life with details soon. Of course, we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for students who remain on campus and we will continue to provide essential services to those who must remain.

Please review the governor’s order online and adhere to it. Also, please continue practicing appropriate hygiene such as washing your hands with soap and water at regular intervals, covering your coughs, limiting close contact with others and disinfecting common, shared objects. Reducing your exposure to other people is the only way to control the spread of this virus. I know that you will continue to take this pandemic seriously. Please continue to visit lsu.edu/coronavirus and follow LSU’s official social media channels in order to keep up with the latest information and resources.

Our top priority is the health and safety of each member of our LSU community. Each day, I’m inspired by your dedication and resilience in the face of this challenge and with continued courage, calmness, compassion and cleanliness, we will get through this together. As I said earlier, achieving success is our responsibility and it is a crucial responsibility. The well-being of the world is truly on our shoulders but we carry the load together. Even though we are at home and staying six feet apart—we are still together.

Warmly,

Tom Galligan, LSU Interim President

