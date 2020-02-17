LSU Baseball moves up one spot in BA Poll

Cade Doughty’s first career home run as an LSU Tiger

(WVLA) — According to Baseball America, the LSU Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s rankings, after going 2-1 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Opening Weekend.

Top 25 Poll:

Michigan Florida Miami Texas Tech Vanderbilt Louisville Georgia Arizona State Mississippi State UCLA Arkansas Auburn LSU Florida State Ole Miss Oklahoma Duke NC State North Carolina Wake Forest Georgia Tech Arizona Dallas Baptist Oklahoma State ECU

