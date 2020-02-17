LSU Baseball moves up one spot in BA Poll

News

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

Cade Doughty’s first career home run as an LSU Tiger

(WVLA) — According to Baseball America, the LSU Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s rankings, after going 2-1 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Opening Weekend.

Top 25 Poll:

  1. Michigan
  2. Florida
  3. Miami
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Vanderbilt
  6. Louisville
  7. Georgia
  8. Arizona State
  9. Mississippi State
  10. UCLA
  11. Arkansas
  12. Auburn
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Duke
  18. NC State
  19. North Carolina
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Georgia Tech
  22. Arizona
  23. Dallas Baptist
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. ECU

