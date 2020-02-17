LSU Baseball moves up one spot in BA Poll

(WVLA) — According to Baseball America, the LSU Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s rankings, after going 2-1 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Opening Weekend.
Top 25 Poll:
- Michigan
- Florida
- Miami
- Texas Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- LSU
- Florida State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- NC State
- North Carolina
- Wake Forest
- Georgia Tech
- Arizona
- Dallas Baptist
- Oklahoma State
- ECU
For more, from Baseball America, click here
