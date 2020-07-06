LSU AgCenter’s free beginning farmer program starts Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU AgCenter is taking applications for a free 16-week training program for about 20 beginning farmers. Program director Marcus Coleman says the Grow Louisiana program accepts both people who want to farm and those who have been farming for less than 10 years. This is the program’s third year. Coleman says the 2018 classes in New Orleans and those last year in Lafayette each had 18 participants. This year’s will be at Louisiana State University’s Baton Rouge campus. The first eight-week session will be held every Thursday evening starting Oct. 1, with a second eight-week session in the spring.

