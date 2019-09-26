LSP: Two Monroe men arrested for pandering

MONROE, La. — The Louisiana State Police’s Special Victims Unit has arrested two men for pandering during a human trafficking detail.

Just before 10 PM on Wednesday night a woman was arrested for prostitution and was seen exiting a gold Lincoln Towncar just prior to her arrest. The woman told police that a male friend had dropped her off to meet with a “client” in the hotel.

Vintrone Jackson (Courtesy: OCC)

Police were able to locate 26-year-old Vintrone Jackson, who they say was inside the gold Lincoln. When interviewed by police, Jackson refused to answer questions. Jackson was booked on one count of Pandering.

Just after 10:30 PM that same night, another woman was arrested for prostitution and was seen exiting a silver Cadillac. The woman told police that a friend named Jay had dropped her off to meet with a “client” at the hotel.

Jay Jaggers III (Courtesy: OCC)

Police located 34-year-old Jay Jaggers, III, and he was taken to Louisiana State Police Troop F to be interviewed. Jaggers refused to answer any questions. He was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of Pandering.

Neither of the men’s bonds has been set at this time.