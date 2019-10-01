LSP: Olla man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — An early morning crash in Natchitoches Parish has claimed the life of an Olla man.

59-year-old Michael Routon was driving north on U.S. Highway 71 when he lost control of his 2005 Peterbilt and drove off of the road. Police say the 18-wheeler then collided with a ditch embankment before hitting several trees and overturning.

Routon was wearing his seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisiana State Police say that routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

